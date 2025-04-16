NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 172,342 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,342 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $85,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

