NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $65,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,005,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

