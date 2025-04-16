NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $34,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,581,000 after buying an additional 2,044,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,474 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,829,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,908,000 after buying an additional 10,851,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1076 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

