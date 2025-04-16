NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $40,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $196,217,000. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after buying an additional 478,528 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $294.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.39 and a 200 day moving average of $320.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

