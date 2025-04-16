Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 256,625 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256,625 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises approximately 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $243,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $334.33 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.41 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -171.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.77 and a 200 day moving average of $331.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.64.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

