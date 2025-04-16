Wasatch Advisors LP Has $140.69 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,579,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,511,218 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in NU were worth $140,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NU by 55.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,005,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 359,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth $979,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in NU by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at $3,212,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

