Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 10,758 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,070,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Arhaus worth $113,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

