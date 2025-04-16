Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 10,758 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,070,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Arhaus worth $113,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.
Arhaus Trading Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ ARHS opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Arhaus Company Profile
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
