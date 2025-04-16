Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 281 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $43.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

