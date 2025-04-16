Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 168.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TM opened at $174.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.68 and a 200 day moving average of $179.84.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

