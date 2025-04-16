Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,102,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,969,000 after acquiring an additional 192,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,129,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,364,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 587,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RWJ opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.