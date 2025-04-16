Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,102,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,969,000 after acquiring an additional 192,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,129,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,364,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 587,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of RWJ opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $49.92.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
