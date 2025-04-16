Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $502.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $541.91 and its 200 day moving average is $570.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

