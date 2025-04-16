Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Position Trimmed by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $14,684,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,257,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $476.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

