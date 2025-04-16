CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 2,555 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. China Renaissance assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Shares of NKE opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

