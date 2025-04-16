CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
MDY opened at $502.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
