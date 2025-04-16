CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

MDY opened at $502.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.