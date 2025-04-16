CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 14.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 16.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

