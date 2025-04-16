Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,975,000 after buying an additional 81,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,353,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,597,000 after purchasing an additional 64,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $152,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,661.83. This represents a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,036. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,499 shares of company stock valued at $512,321. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

