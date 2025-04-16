Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in PROG by 765.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other PROG news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,330.91. This represents a 9.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,880.44. This trade represents a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRG. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.96.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.67 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.57%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

