Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Declines By 92.0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASX Stock Performance

ASXFY stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. ASX has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87.

ASX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.697 per share. This is a positive change from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

