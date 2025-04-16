DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.32. 378,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,859,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

DHT Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of -0.06.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 31.72%. Research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 81.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DHT by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

