Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1,238.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after buying an additional 638,379 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,780,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,134,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,493,000 after purchasing an additional 313,880 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 151,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.8 %

HEES opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.74. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $101.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.50 million. Analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

