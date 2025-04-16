Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,736,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 735,901 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 697.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 350,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after acquiring an additional 306,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $19,802,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 290,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $89.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Citigroup lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

