Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 1,960 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -557.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,471.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

