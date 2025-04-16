Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,427 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 66,534 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 417,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MHD opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.