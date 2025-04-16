Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,427 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 66,534 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 417,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHD opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

