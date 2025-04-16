Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $669,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.