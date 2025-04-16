Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594,620 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in LexinFintech by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,703,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,687,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,554,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $5,301,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price target on LexinFintech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Price Performance

LX opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.32.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.26 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

