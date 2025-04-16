XTX Topco Ltd Invests $999,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,904,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,129,000 after purchasing an additional 974,533 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,354,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,912,000 after buying an additional 1,640,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,591,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,585,000 after acquiring an additional 823,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,960,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BN opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

