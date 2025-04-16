Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 118,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loar by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Loar by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Loar by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Loar in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of Loar stock opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 369.21. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

