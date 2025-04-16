Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 202,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MLI stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

