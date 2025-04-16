XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,275,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

WIX opened at $160.81 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $247.11. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.26 and its 200 day moving average is $196.22.

Wix.com announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

