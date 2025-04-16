Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $20,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 80,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

