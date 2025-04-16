Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Boosted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

