Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 108.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,647 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 242,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 139,568 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,939,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,895,000 after buying an additional 976,332 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHK stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

