Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 66,651 shares during the period. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JOET opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.02. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.