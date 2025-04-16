Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $352.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.04 and a 200-day moving average of $389.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

