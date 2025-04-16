Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.92.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.18%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.