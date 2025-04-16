SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,963,846.24. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.