Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 218,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

