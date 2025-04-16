Legal & General Group Plc Has $14.01 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.43. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 23,243 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,439,413.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,856,332. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

