Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $203.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.