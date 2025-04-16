XTX Topco Ltd Buys 10,500 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 202.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,165,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $858,101,000 after buying an additional 421,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,137,000 after acquiring an additional 467,958 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,544,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,331,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,780,000 after purchasing an additional 68,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.60. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $77.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 18,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $1,152,040.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,698.35. The trade was a 24.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Housman sold 14,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $939,497.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,205,438.68. The trade was a 9.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,716 shares of company stock worth $17,740,281. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.