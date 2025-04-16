XTX Topco Ltd Sells 32,694 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,694 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,197,000 after buying an additional 617,218 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,825 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,025,000 after acquiring an additional 996,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $41,317,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

