XTX Topco Ltd Trims Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,123,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,121,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,701,000 after buying an additional 260,746 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Toro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,043,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Toro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Toro by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,838,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northland Capmk upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Toro Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

