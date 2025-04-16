XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.08 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 196.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,717 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance
EPD stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.63.
Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
