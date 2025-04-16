XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 42,522 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,522 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ouster were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ouster by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 916.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ouster in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ouster by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUST has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $65,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 220,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,364.88. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,099 shares of company stock valued at $90,460. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of OUST stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $347.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.23.

Ouster Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

