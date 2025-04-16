Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 543,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 434,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 277,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,691,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $966.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

