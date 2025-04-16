CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Up 119.7% in March

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CHS Price Performance

NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. CHS has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

