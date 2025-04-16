Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Expands By 121.0%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 121.0% from the March 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

SONN stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.12) by $9.56. The firm had revenue of $1,000 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SONN

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.30% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.