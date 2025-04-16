Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Declines By 55.6%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Severn Trent Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Further Reading
