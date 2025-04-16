Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Declines By 55.6%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

About Severn Trent

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.