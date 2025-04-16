Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Increases By 117.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSJU opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

