Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Invests $1.45 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 196,245 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,347,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

